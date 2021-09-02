NEWFANE — Olcott Beach was closed for the season on Thursday after testing showed "unsatisfactory" bacteriological water quality.
Upon getting the results of water testing conducted Wednesday, the Niagara County Department of Health issued a beach advisory — that is, a no-swimming advisory — and in agreement with the Town of Newfane, determined it will not sample the water any more this year. Hence, there's no more swimming at Olcott until next year.
Unusually heavy wave action likely contributed to the poor water quality on Wednesday, according to David Drust, principal public health engineer for the county.
Additional information is posted on the health department website: http://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Resources/Beach-Report. Drust will field additional questions or concerns about beach water quality by phone, at 439-7451.
