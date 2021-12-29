There will be no Senior Lunch Program at the John Duke Center and the Lasalle Facility on Friday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 3 due to the New Year’s Day holiday. The lunch program will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at both sites.
No lunch at senior center
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Barbara Jean Scott, wife of Donald Scott and mother to Sandra Scott and the late Donald K.Scott, passed unexpectedly Christmas Eve. A public walk-thru will be 11 AM Thursday in the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1334 Calumet Ave. Funeral to follow at Noon. Burial Oakwood. Arrangements by WILLIAMSO…
Most Popular
Articles
- Man stabbed with sword during Falls altercation
- Sullivan: Josh Allen, franchise QB, lifts Bills to brink of division title
- Teen charged for Instagram threat against Niagara Falls High School
- 18 more Covid deaths reported in Niagara
- Icy roads cause accidents on 56th Street Bridge
- Pedestrian struck in the Falls
- Woman hopes to reclaim a piece of Chistmas' past
- Woman struck by car Sunday in critical condition at ECMC
- Plea taken in local fatal overdose case
- Bills broadcast crew offers glimpse behind the microphone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.