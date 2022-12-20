Code Blue service in the Salvation Army citadel at 55 Cottage St. were canceled as of Monday because of a lack of volunteers staffing the hours. The assistance program is utilized by the homeless and those living in rooms without heat to keep warm on nights where the temperature drops below freezing.
Ordinarily, the Code Blue announcement would be announced by Mayor Michelle Roman, and the Salvation Army kept its doors open until 10 p.m. for those struggling outside. After that, those who contacted the Lockport police at the police station would then be escorted to the Salvation Army, and the individual or individuals could get some much-needed warmth.
The program was run by two volunteers, one man and one woman, and ordinarily that would be it and the vulnerable population outside would be kept safe.
But according to Leah Brown, who runs the Code Blue program at the Salvation Army, volunteers could not be found to staff the long nights. Further exasperating the situation, the paperwork to hire and pay for individuals to watch over those in need needed more time to process than thought.
“Overnight it’s hard to get volunteers who are not being paid,” Brown said. “This is the first year we had a decent budget to hire about six workers. But now we’re getting the paperwork done.”
Brown said that five-employees’ paperwork is being processed and she hoped to see the program resume itself in a couple of weeks.
In the meantime, Roman said that those who presented themselves to the police station window at 1 Locks Plaza would be given a place to rest in the City Hall.
“We have cots and water and heat in City Hall,” Roman said. “It’s a priority for us to make sure the most vulnerable are warm and safe.”
