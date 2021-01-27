No brewery for Niagara Street

Niagara Falls' economic development financing arm has formally pulled the plug on plans for a South End brewery and brew pub on Niagara Street.

The NFC Development Corporation's board of directors voted unanimously Wednesday to terminate a $100,000 Downtown Tourism Assistance Grant and a companion $100,000 Rental Rehab Grant that had originally been awarded for the project in November 2017.

The action was not a surprise. City officials had warned that there would be no further accommodations for the project if work did not get underway in 2020.

The development had repeatedly encountered a number of unexpected delays since it was first announced in 2016.

With the two grants set to expire on Dec. 31, 2019, the NFC board approved a one-year extension of the grants in November 2019. That extension expired on Dec. 31 and NFC General Counsel Douglas Janese said no action had been taken by the developers in the last year to advance the project.

The project, dubbed 324 Niagara Street, had also received an extension of funding provided by Empire State Development Corporation's USA Niagara arm.

The project had also received $155,000 in tax abatements through the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency.

The plan for the $3.4 million project called for the opening of a brewery inside the former Press Box Restaurant building on the 300 block of Niagara Street. The principal developer was Buffalo-based Savarino Companies, working in partnership with Buffalo's Community Beer Works and Buffalove Development Co., a firm with a focus on historic rehabilitation.

Original forecasts had called for the project to be completed by 2018. But those forecasts were reportedly altered by two projects, undertaken at the same time, by Community Beers Works in its home base of Buffalo.

Both local and state economic development officials said those projects left CBW "over-extended" and reluctant to begin the Falls project. Those officials said Savarino Companies had sought an additional partner for the project, with the continued availability of the state and local grant funding viewed "as critical" to the development.

The plan called for combining two vacant Niagara Street buildings, 320 and 324. Initial project plans called for brewing operations to be housed in the basement of the buildings, with a bar on the first floor and an arcade on the second. The third floor of the buildings was described as “flex space” for private parties or added room on busy nights.

That plan was later changed to put 10 market-rate apartment spaces on the upper two floors.

Economic development officials said a lawsuit that challenged a tax foreclosure on one of the buildings also delayed the project. That suit was ultimately dismissed.