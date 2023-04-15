Niagara International Sports and Entertainment is planning to add two new air-supported domes to its footprint at the former Summit Mall.
The domes would be located on the Plaza Drive side of the property, behind the mall structure. They would be 519 feet long, 260 feet wide and 85 feet tall. Diagrams show the domes would be large enough to accommodate courts space for basketball, tennis and pickle ball, a field large enough to host soccer, baseball, field hockey and lacrosse as well as a walking track.
Neal Turvey, the director of Athletics and Events for NISE, said structures would enhance the youth programs they already have going on. The company currently operates batting cages, pitching lanes, basketball courts, a bounce house, a laser tag arena, axe throwing and a haunted house in other spaces in the former mall.
“Because of the demand, we’ve been packed,” Turvey said, needing more freestanding space without poles in the way. “The kids are terrific, we just want more for them to do. To accomplish that, we need more playing space.”
While NISE has been operational in the former Sears location for the past four years, plans for the two domes have been in the works for the past six years. Depending on how much traffic these structures bring, NISE could move ahead with more plans to repurpose other spaces in the mall, potentially bringing food shops, a souvenir stand, a sportswear store, a bowling alley and a brewery.
“It gives us the opportunity to clean up the whole site,” Turvey said.
A public information meeting was held last week to get public input, which was generally met with approval. The project would need approval from the Wheatfield Zoning Board of Appeals and Town Board. Turvey said they want to have these operational as soon as they can, depending on when they get the approvals and permits they need.
“The public wants, they understand the value,” Turvey said. “Adding a rec component to the neighborhood is a big plus. Who isn’t in favor of fixing up a mall that’s closed down?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.