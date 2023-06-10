The Niagara Military Affairs Council says it has been experiencing funding issues that will impact its advocacy work this year.
Council treasurer Robin Pfeil said NIMAC experienced a net loss of about $30,000 on its accounts, compared to this time in the past fiscal year. Their income from last year was $46,000 with the group having about $76,000 in expenses.
“What we need to do is continuously beg and plead for more funds from our legislative folks in Albany, Washington and local municipalities,” Pfeil said.
The all-volunteer group’s funding comes not just from government entities, with the state not providing funds since 2018, but from reimbursable grants they need to spend money on to get. Chairman John Cooper said funds have gotten low enough where they have had to spend their reserves.
“We are getting to the point now where funds are low enough that even if we get a grant, we cannot use it effectively because we don’t have the money to spend to be reimbursed,” Cooper said.
Municipalities that contribute funding include the towns of Niagara, Wheatfield, Lewiston, Cambria, and Lockport and the cities of Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda. Total contributions equal out to between $20,000 and $25,000. Niagara County contributes $20,000 to the organization as well.
“They see the value because of the people living in the towns that work at the base,” Cooper said.
The last state grant it received was worth $120,000, used over 2017 and 2018.
As a result of this shortfall, NIMAC is unable to attend any conferences outside of Niagara County this year. Vice Chairman Mike Zimmerman said that these conferences are where they are able to directly meet with the people who bring federal dollars to the air base.
At NIMAC’s annual meeting on Wednesday at the Niagara Aerospace Museum, council members handed out letters addressed to Gov. Kathy Hochul and area elected officials in Congress and the state Legislature. It urges them to continue to provide funding for the organization.
Signed copies of those letters were left with NIMAC members so they could be delivered to the delegation members. A previous letter writing campaign was unsuccessful in getting answers.
Executive Director Holly Curcione said their numbers are low for new members, so they are looking for any referrals, preferably with military experience or who worked as a defense contractor. NIMAC currently has around 100 members, a low point which varies from time to time, getting membership levels of over 800 whenever base closure is threatened.
NIMAC has worked since 1995 to advocate for the Niagara Air Reserve Station and support the people who work at the base.
