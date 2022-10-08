Among other lobbying efforts for new projects for the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Base, the Niagara Military Affairs Council has also been vocal in the creation of a Space National Guard and it having a presence on the base.
The United States Space Force was established in 2019 under the Trump administration, the first new independent military branch since 1947. It was given the mission of managing a free operation in space for the United States. In that establishment, a reserve component of the Space Force, such as a Space National Guard, was not included.
In an editorial that was published the Niagara Gazette in June, NIMAC chairman John Cooper argued for the establishment of a Space National Guard to be included in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act, which currently has yet to pass in the U.S. Senate.
“The establishment of a Space National Guard must be included in the operational structure of the Space Force and is critical to the future of the 107th Attack Wing,” Cooper wrote. “Failure to do so could negatively affect the State of New York and the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station for many years to come.”
Cooper said the Space National Guard was something that NIMAC discussed with lawmakers when they recently visited Washington D.C., along with discussing other future projects for the station.
Currently, the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station houses the 914th Air Refueling Wing of the Air Force Reserve which performs KC-135 Stratotanker refueling missions and the 107th Attack Wing of the New York Air National Guard which performs MQ-9 Reaper missions. The 222nd Command and Control Squadron, a unit of the 107th based out of the former Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, is a space operations unit.
If such a Space National Guard were created and has a presence in the 107th, Cooper said that no additional building construction or servicemen would be required.
“We’re already up and running, the Air National Guard is already doing that mission,” Cooper said. “So the most reasonable thing to do is to basically take the tag off of the guys who are doing the mission now in the National Guard and put a new tag on their sleeve that says Space National Guard instead of Air National Guard.”
If the Space National Guard is not created, the 107th would end up losing the 222nd unit and that capability in Western New York, since the Space Force would require that somewhere else.
“We’re trying to keep our foot in the door,” Cooper said. “Its in there now, but we have to keep it there or we’ll lose it.”
Cooper does not know how long such an effort would ultimately take, which depends on actions taken over the next few years.
The Air National Guard, besides New York, has bases that have conducted space operations in Alaska, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, and Ohio along with the territory of Guam.
