Nik Wallenda conquers the volcano in Nicaragua

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda did it again.
This time, the man who crossed Niagara Falls on a tightrope in 2012, managed intense heat, poisonous gasses and molten lava to traverse the Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua.
Wallenda’s latest walk was broadcast on Wednesday during a two-hour special on ABC. Viewers of “Volcano Live with Nik Wallenda” successfully navigate the tightrope, which was strung across an active lava lake.
As he closed in on the end of the wire at just over the 20-minute mark, Wallenda started talking about conquering his fears and how he is currently working on a book about the subject. He spoke to the television audience at various points, encouraging them to embrace the idea that they can do anything.
“This isn’t about me. It’s about you guys facing fear,” he said.
As he did when he traversed the Falls, Wallenda frequently referenced God and his faith, which he has consistently credited to his success in performing his amazing stunts.
Wallenda said he felt the wind out on the wire over the volcano was much stronger than it was when he performed previous walks, including one over the Grand Canyon. He described the volcano walk as “amazing.”
“I just kind of put myself in my backyard training. That’s what I do,” he said.
Wallenda comes from a family of acrobats that dates back seven generations.
He brought global attention to Western New York in 2012 when he successfully walked a tightrope over the Falls in front of roughly 4,000 spectators on Goat Island and millions more who tuned in from around the world.
As he moved through the mist on that cool, late spring night, he joined a small legion of daredevils who have attempted stunts at the legendary waterfalls since record keeping began.
Niagara Falls spent that evening aglow in the global spotlight, not just on televisions tuned to the live ABC broadcast, but on social networking sites including Twitter, where it “trended” worldwide, a feat more often reserved for large sporting events like the Superbowl or the Olympics.
According to one survey, the Wallenda impact had an economic impact of $3.3 million on the local economy. The stunt attracted at least 38,000 people to the region.
