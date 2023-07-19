The New York State Department of Transportation is advising that NY-104 northbound (Lewiston Road) from the NY-18 (Creek Road) exit ramp to the NY-104 (Ridge Road) on-ramp will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the Town of Lewiston. Work will begin on Thursday to facilitate overhead sign structure replacements and is expected to last one to two nights.
There will be two posted detours: Lewiston Road northbound, to NY-18 (Creek Road), to NY-104 (Ridge Road); and Niagara Scenic Parkway northbound past closed Lewiston Road northbound off-ramp, to Pletcher Road. westbound, to Niagara Scenic Parkway southbound, to NY-104 (Ridge Road).
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.