There is new media out there trying to make a difference.
Some is legitimate. Some is nonsense.
Among those doing things the right way is Peter Green of Niagara’s Vox studios.
Green has a full recording studio with green screen and professional sound gear at 8705 Buffalo Ave.
Green and staff create podcasts and studio shows aired via Youtube and Facebook such as “Your Community Accountability with Sam and Dave.”
Sam Archie and Dave Florio have featured numerous distinguished guests including Assemblyman Angelo Morinello and the first female captain of the Maid of the Mist as well as Ellen Latham, a Niagara Falls native who founded Orange Theory Fitness which now has more than 1,500 fitness centers nationwide.
“There are a lot of good things going on in Niagara Falls,” Florio said. “We work for the positive. We convey the good stuff. People should have more pride in this town. There is so much to be proud of. The movie at the Cave of the Winds says ‘The World changed her’. It really did.”
For Archie, he sees a highlight in hosting equitable discussions between candidates for office, actually basing discussions on issues and what is going on than political posturing over things that don’t matter as much on a local basis.
The show airs at 7 p.m. Tuesdays live on Facebook.
Green, a musician, has a softspot for a talk show he put together called “Above the Covers” focused on original music being made in Niagara County.
Then there is 11 a.m. Thursdays when Niagara Vox hosts Rendezvous with Roger the Rebel featuring community activist Roger Spurbock.
The studio wouldn’t be existing without sponsors. Green said Toast and Roast and Sammy’s Pizza have both been very supportive. Every Wednesday at 7 p.m., one of the studio’s shows airs love from Sammy’s Pizza on Hyde Park Boulevard.
For more information, check out Niagara’s Vox on Facebook.
