For Niagara County residents who use John Deere lawnmowers or other agricultural equipment, they may have to travel a bit further to get them worked on.
The 2070 Cayuga Drive Ext. location of Landpro Equipment has been closed since Nov. 2, leaving their local customers a long ways away from the next nearest spot.
Landpro Marketing Manager Molly Haungs said they had a very difficult time staffing the location, which put a great deal of stress and frustration on the existing team and hurt customer service. The store’s location was also difficult for both agricultural and homeowner customers.
“We looked for land and/or a building to grow our facility in Niagara County, but were unable to locate a facility that would be acceptable for our needs and meet John Deere’s standards,” Haungs said.
Tom and Judy Drake, who owned Drake Lawn and Garden in Clarence Center, reached out to Landpro to purchase their business at 9570 County Road in Clarence, which Landpro saw as an opportunity to solve the issues it was facing in Niagara.
“By moving to Clarence Center, we may better support all our markets, like most other LandPro locations,” Haungs said.
The Niagara Landpro location had been open since 2018, prior to which also being owned by Drake Lawn and Garden. It sold John Deere, STIHL, Ariens, and other brands of residential and agricultural equipment, primarily to residential customers. Employees who worked at the Niagara location were transferred to other Landpro locations, mostly to Clarence Center.
With this store’s closure, there are no other locations in Niagara County that sell John Deere products. Haung said that in many cases because of how difficult that location was to get to, it will take less time to get to the new Clarence Center store. However, they do understand it will not be convenient to all and will work with Niagara County customers by offering specials and discounts on pick ups and deliveries, so that the move is not a financial burden to them.
Landpro currently operates 20 other locations in New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.
