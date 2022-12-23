Niagara County is braced for the arrival today of a “historic” winter storm over the Great Lakes.
In preparation, a series of local service cancelation and public agency closing notices were posted Thursday.
• • •
In Niagara Falls, city officials announced Thursday afternoon that out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of both employees and public, city hall will be closed today. Non-essential workers do not have to come into work.
In addition, due to the impending snowstorm, garbage pickup on Friday will start an hour earlier at 5 a.m. make sure bins are out in advance to make it easier for crews to pick up before road conditions get worse.
• • •
Niagara County across the region are all closed today.
Local districts canceled Friday classes and are now in recess until Jan. 3.
Recess in the Wilson district was already scheduled to begin today. The return to school date in Wilson is Jan. 2.
• • •
All Niagara County government offices are closed today, per direction of county legislature chair Becky Wydysh in consultation with Sheriff Michael Filicetti, County Manager Rick Updegrove and Director of Emergency Services Jonathan Schultz. Public mitigation measures will be announced as they’re deemed necessary. In addition, all scheduled bus service by Niagara County Rural Transportation is canceled today.
• • •
All American Red Cross blood drives slated for today and Saturday — at Wrights Corners Volunteer Fire Company, Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel and the Boulevard Mall in Amherst — have been called off, spokesman Michael Tedesco said.
