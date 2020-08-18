Like many other local school districts, the Niagara-Wheatfield is looking at implementing a hybrid model when classes begin again on Sept. 8.
Elementary school students in the in-person model will be coming to school every other day starting on Sept. 8, but on Sept. 22, all students will begin attending school daily. There will be reduced class sizes with lunches in classrooms or cafeterias which will be socially distanced.
Middle and secondary schools will be going to school every other day in two groups separated by last name. Classes will run in an alternating schedule and larger classes like gym, band and chorus will be separated social distanced. Special Education Students with an IEP (Individualized Education Plan) will be dealt with based on their plan because students with disabilities have unique needs that have to be assured their needs can be met.
Superintendent Daniel Ljiljanich said he is confident the start of the school year will help students get back to a sense of normalcy, though he is taking it one day at a time.
Remote learning is also an option that will be available to students for the entire school year. Ljiljanich said this decision was not an easy one, but was necessary so that everyone can feel safe.
“We surveyed our families to get some information that we could use to inform our initial decisions, to put our plan together," he said. “Once we established our plans, we put that back out to our families and gave them an option between a completely virtual model or the regular program which would include either, completely in-person, hybrid, or remote learning.”
Families will have to decide by the end of the first semester of the school year (20 weeks), if they want to lock into one of the two plans for the school year. The virtual model would be available with Ljiljanich and other school officials evaluating this as they go, depending on how the pandemic progresses. One of the biggest challenges has been ensuring there are enough staff members to fill all the positions in the district. Ljiljanich said they have been making sure there are enough people to fill the regular program first and then looking at the virtual program as well.
Some challenges presented for secondary schools were not being able to offer all the electives normally offered if someone went through the regular program. However, the master schedule is still being put together, so this remains to be seen. Feedback from parents was overwhelmingly positive since they had a voice in making the plan.
“I think our parents, because they had a say in the plan and they were able to be a part of the process, got to make a choice between being completely virtual or sending their kids back in some capacity helped how it was received by our families,” Ljiljanich said. “We made them a part of the process. We had what we called our Continuity of Learning Committee and we spoke with all the members of that committee which included parents, teachers, administrators to recommend a program so they were a part of that process as well.”
For the school year, athletics have been suspended until Sept. 21 and will be allowed to continue based on guidance from Gov. Cuomo.
Training for students on how to properly go wear masks, and maintain safety will be administered during the first two weeks of school. Clubs and classes at the secondary level will be run at the beginning of the year, though all other before and after school programs will be dealt with after September. There will also be daily temperature checks when students come to school as well as a screening questionnaire for faculty and staff.
