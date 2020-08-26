The Kiwanis Club of Niagara-Wheatfield is hosting a Parkers Pit BBQ from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
There will be two choices available: 1/3 rack of ribs or brisket. Both come with sides of mac & cheese and cole slaw. The rib dinner is $12 and the brisket is $15.
Dinners will be available at Intandem (formally Opportunities Unlimited), 2510 Niagara Falls Blvd.
All the proceeds go directly to local children’s programs, as well as projects such as the scholarships, sending kids to summer camp, school supplies, camp supplies and more. To order presale tickets from a club member to guarantee a meal, call Danny at 731-3696 or Susan at 754-4548. All orders will be drive-thru only.
In addition, Danny Maerten of the Kiwanis Club of Niagara-Wheatfield has been duly elected to serve as 2020-2021 lieutenant governor of the Niagara Frontier North Division, New York District of Kiwanis International. His term begins on Oct. 1. He has been president of the Niagara-Wheatfield club twice among other club positions.
Completing an online training coarse and attending and participating in the Lt. Governor Training Conference in Albany on August 14 and 15, he is ready to lead the division. The Niagara Frontier North division includes the following clubs: Amherst, Grand Island KenTon, Lewiston, Niagara Falls, Niagara-Wheatfield, Northern Niagara County and Tonawanda.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
