Niagara USA Chamber postpones awards dinner

The Niagara USA Chamber has announced that the 2020 Annual Awards Dinner has been postponed.
The event, which recognizes the best in business excellence in Niagara County, was scheduled for Friday at the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino.
“While we understand there are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Niagara County, out of an abundance of caution we thought it would be best to postpone this large event,” said Kory Schuler, the chamber’s executive director. “In the current environment in which we find ourselves this really is the right decision. We will reschedule for a future time."
The Niagara USA Chamber is the countywide chamber in Niagara County and one of the largest business advocacy organizations in the region.
