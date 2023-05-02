The Niagara USA Chamber of Commerce opened an auxiliary space in downtown Niagara Falls Tuesday morning, giving the chamber a presence in the county’s largest city.
The new space at 518 Main St. will be used for meetings with Niagara Falls members and the chamber’s Canadian counterparts. Business at the main Sanborn office in the Samuel M. Ferraro Center will go on as usual.
“That’ll give current businesses and potential new businesses coming down here another resource within the City of Niagara Falls,” said chamber Executive Director Kory Schuler. “We’ll be able to be that liaison between all of the business resources and the business community.”
Work on this previously empty space started before the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut the project down as the building owners were doing rehabilitation work.
The dedication was attended by the chamber’s board of directors, chamber members, and local leaders.
