As the countywide chamber of commerce, Niagara USA Chamber is used to holding ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new companies. However, its next will be a little different as it will be cutting the ribbon on its own new auxiliary business space at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2 at 518 Main St. in Niagara Falls.
The new location will be in addition to the Chamber’s main office in Sanborn, in the Samuel Ferraro Center for Economic Development.
“We’re excited to be opening this additional space,” stated Kory Schuler, executive director of the Niagara USA Chamber. “It will give us the opportunity to connect with the community and give members and future members another way to interact with the chamber.”
Located in a building being renovated by Puneet and Diyva Tandon of SJI Main LLC, the auxiliary space features new signage and large windows showcasing what the chamber has to offer.
Douglas Elia, president of Montante Construction and the chairman of the chamber’s board of directors, said, “We have seen the upward trajectory of development in Niagara Falls and felt the timing of this office was right. While this is part of a larger plan for more presence in other parts of the County, we are happy to kick off our plan in Niagara Falls.”
Niagara Falls City Mayor Robert Restaino will be on hand for the event.
For further information on the Niagara USA Chamber go to the chamber’s website at www.niagarachamber.org or contact the chamber directly at 716-285-9142.
