Medaille University's legacy is set to live on at Monteagle Ridge.
Niagara University and Medaille have signed a memorandum of understanding outlining an agreement for NU to become the Medaille University legacy institution upon the university's permanent closure later this fall.
By New York State Education Department law, a college or university that closes must secure a legacy institution so that student records can be accessed by its former students in the future.
“On behalf of our Medaille students and alumni, we are grateful that Niagara University has been so incredibly supportive of those who have been affected most by the pending closure,” says Medaille University Interim President Lori V. Quigley, Ph.D. “Establishing a physical and functional home for Medaille records and other institutional archives will provide a lasting resource and legacy for those who have called Medaille home throughout its long history.”
Legally, Medaille must transfer all academic records, including individual student transcripts and all previous academic catalogs, to its legacy institution upon its closing. However, NU officials say they are going above and beyond to provide former Medaille students, alumni, faculty and staff with much more. In addition to student transcripts and academic catalogs, NU will be housing Medaille athletics department medical records, wellness center records, alumni and institutional advancement records and databases, library materials including special archival materials, and full-time faculty files including CV's, transcripts and appointment letters.
“We were deeply saddened by the announcement of the closing of Medaille University last spring. It is truly heartbreaking for Medaille’s students, faculty, staff and alumni, and for the entire Western New York community,” said the Rev. James J. Maher, C.M., president of NU. “As a partner in education, Niagara University is honored to serve as the legacy institution for the students and alumni of Medaille. We have welcomed Medaille students across a number of programs this semester, and we will continue to serve as a resource for these students, and the Medaille community for years to come.”
As a legacy institution, NU will also have the opportunity to communicate and engage with Medaille alumni moving forward. As a main teach-out partner, Niagara has already accepted a number of Medaille students into its undergraduate and graduate programs, in addition to absorbing its highly competitive women’s bowling team and hiring several of Medaille’s former faculty and staff members.
Additionally, Quigley is working with Niagara University leadership to explore the option of a Medaille legacy footprint, or dedicated area, on Niagara’s campus.
Serving the Western New York community and beyond since 1937 when it was first chartered as Mount Saint Joseph Teachers' College, Medaille University was a private, nonsectarian institution that provided a personalized learning experience to its diverse student body of undergraduate, graduate and online students. Medaille students engaged in a hands-on, practitioner-based learning process that prepared them for the workplace. Medaille alumni — over 20,000 empowered individuals — continue to make a significant impact in their local and global communities, creating a lasting legacy for years to come.
Medaille closed on Aug. 31 and is now officially recognized as “The Institution Formerly Known as Medaille University.” However, Medaille will fulfill all requests for official student transcripts until Oct. 15.
