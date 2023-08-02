Niagara University’s Purple Eagle Battalion may be one of the country’s smallest ROTC programs, but it consistently ranks among the best in the nation.
This year, that legacy continued as the nine cadets who attended Advanced Camp during the summer of 2022 collectively earned the battalion a weighted average of 4.13 out of 5, putting the Purple Eagle Battalion at the #1 spot for programs in the 2nd Brigade and at #3 out of the 274 programs in the command.
The NU cadets were among the more than 6,500 Army Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets across 11 regiments who completed Cadet Summer Training in Fort Knox, Kentucky, in July 2022. Advanced Camp is a 35-day training event designed to develop a cadet’s critical thinking, problem-solving, and leadership skills and to evaluate their ability to lead at the squad and platoon levels.
“For more than 80 years, young men and women have come to Niagara University to train to become the finest cadets in the nation,” said Sean Donohue, enrollment officer. “We have been ranked in the top 10% of all programs every year since 2016, and over the past few years, several of our cadets have been commissioned into the Army’s competitive and prestigious Cyber Branch, which focuses on developing software and cyber warfare.”
Students who enroll in NU’s ROTC program can receive tuition assistance, free room and board, a monthly stipend, and a book allowance. For more information, visit http://rotc.niagara.edu.
