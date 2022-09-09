There have been no shortages of ways people can help Ukraine as it continues its war against Russian invasion. One Niagara University professor is helping out the way he knows best, by growing plants.
Biology professor Mark Gallo has grown a quarter-acre of sunflowers on his Ransomville property and is now selling them to help Ukrainians that have been displaced or are still in their home country.
“Like most other people, when Russia invaded, I looked at it and said, “This is wrong,’ ” Gallo said.
He soon heard the story about a Ukrainian woman who offered sunflower seeds to a Russian soldier and told him that they will grow when he dies. Sunflowers are the national flower of Ukraine commonly used to represent peace, with the Eastern European country reportedly contributing between 70% and 80% of global sunflower oil exports.
Gallo started planting his sunflowers in May and they have recently come to harvest, with several hundred of the flowers raised.
“I feel many people are frustrated and asking, ‘What can we do?’ ” Gallo said. “Here is something to give.”
During this past week, Gallo has sold the sunflowers at NU’s Gallagher Center, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. He also plans on selling them during the Niagara County Peach Festival in Lewiston and next week on campus too, until they are all gone.
So far Gallo has raised several hundred dollars. The donation asked is usually a dollar, but people can give however much they like.
It’s not just Gallo selling these flowers. The NU student council and Circle K organization also helped.
“I’ve been impressed by the face they are stepping forward, especially Circle K who do things beyond themselves,” Gallo said. “That’s heartwarming to me.”
All funds raised will be donated to Catholic Relief Services, a nonprofit currently working to help Ukrainians who have been affected by the war.
