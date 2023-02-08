Local fans of the popular game show “Jeopardy!” may have seen a familiar face on their TV screens Tuesday night.
Niagara University professor Carolyn Shivers appeared on the Feb. 7 episode of the game show, currently in its 39th season.
A Grand Island resident, Shivers is an associate professor in the school’s psychology department. She competed against three-day champion Matthew Marcus of Portland, Oregon and Greg Snyder of Las Vegas. She finished the episode in second place to Marcus with $19,801.
At the time this interview took place, she could not discuss any specifics about the episode itself until it had already aired.
Shivers’ family did not regularly watch “Jeopardy!” when she was growing up, but it is something that she would watch almost every night as an adult. She has also been auditioning for be a contestant for the past 15 years.
“I love ‘Jeopardy!,’ I love trivia, and I love competition,” Shivers said. “Part of my personality was that I was going to be on ‘Jeopardy!’ someday.”
She started taking online tests to be contestant while in her junior and senior year of college, with those that pass receiving an email inviting them to an audition. Before Covid, those auditions would take place across 12 major cities.
Shivers passed the online test seven times and was invited to four auditions, with the in-person ones taking place in Washington D.C., as she lived in Virginia at the time. After the audition is completed, potential contestants get put on a waiting list for 18 months as they wait for a call. If they do not hear from “Jeopardy!” in those 18 months, they have to start the process all over again.
“The thing with getting on the show is once you pass the test and get to audition, they don’t give you any feedback,” Shivers said. “They just sort of tell you, ‘Okay, you completed the audition.’”
For her eventual appearance on the show, Shivers auditioned for it on April 2022, which took place over Zoom with 12 to 15 other potential contestants. That involved taking another test with 50 questions and practice gameplay, where the contestants used pens as buzzers.
The following November, she finally got the call inviting her to California to take part in the show, flying out the first week of December.
“Jeopardy!” tapes episodes at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. The show films three days a week, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, filming five episodes each day. Shivers’ episode was taped on Dec. 8.
“It went by so fast, I don’t remember most of the questions,” Shivers said. “Its taped in real time, so I was only on the stage for 25 minutes. I’m excited to watch and see which answers I got right.”
Shiver said that since five episodes are filmed per day, all the other contestants she met there were nice and supportive of each other. All of the producers, makeup, hair, and wardrobe people were spectacular, she said, as they are used to working with people on one of the most nerve-racking days of their lives.
“All the potential contestants are really nervous since they’re in a once in a lifetime shot,” Shivers said. “Everyone was so kind and professional. They just explain everything and make sure you are comfortable.”
Shivers had planned to fly back on Dec. 9 no matter what, but not before she stopped by Downtown Disney in Disneyland after she finished filming as a reward for herself.
Fittingly Tuesday night, the Buffalo Bills were a question to an answer on the episode, under the category, “Also an NFL team.”
“Jeopardy!” airs in Western New York on WIVB-TV Channel 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.