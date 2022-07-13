Niagara University will soon have its own solar farm on campus, with construction planned to start later this year.
The planned system would be placed on a 17-acre plot of land near its southern entrance along Campus Parkway. The system will produce 4 MW of power to campus buildings when operational.
The farm has 7,500 panels planned that will be ground-mounted tracker panels, which move with the sun over the course of a day.
The farm has reportedly been in the works for the past year, with Tonawanda-based Montante Solar being the project developer.
Thomas Burns, the associate vice president for public relations at Niagara University, said the institution is committed to the environment and taking a leadership position on issues like this. It also follows calls from Pope Francis to be better citizens for the planet, which the university follows as a Catholic Institution run by the Congregation of the Mission, or Vincentians.
“The other part is that the world is becoming more responsible in general on where we can reduce our carbon footprint,” Burns said. “Being responsible with the land is a step forward for the university and community.”
Construction is planned to start this fall and will be operational in the fall of 2023. The solar farm will be surrounded by an 8-foot high fence and 13 different kinds of fauna.
Burns added that being environmentally conscious is important for students, who come in and ask what the school is doing to protect the environment and be more green.
“Over the course of time, we’re being more energy efficient on campus in our day-to-day operations,” Burns said. “This is one more step along those lines. We have more than 1,000 students living on campus and 700 to 800 employees on campus. We use energy, so it benefits all of us.”
The town board approved the solar farm at its June 27 meeting which featured a public hearing about the project. Lewiston Town Supervisor Steve Broderick said that the town’s planning and zoning boards needed to approve variance permits before the town board could approve it.
Despite the project being located on the Niagara University campus, anyone who wants to put a solar farm on their property in the Town of Lewiston needs town approval to move forward.
“I think it’s a good project for the university since there are no adjacent residents,” Broderick said, with the placement of the solar panels on campus bordering an industrial zone in the Town of Niagara.
Tim Masters, the building inspector for the Town of Lewiston, said that the project is still waiting on a payment in lieu of tax agreement, along with a building permit, before construction can go ahead. It is one of five solar projects in Lewiston waiting on such payment agreements are reached before they can begin.
New York state has deemed solar farms exempt from its 4% sales and use tax rate and the town a solar project is based in can get a payment in lieu of those taxes instead.
The power generated by the panels would earn the university a net cost savings on it thought power credits over the next 25 years.
