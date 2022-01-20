The Niagara County Health Department will be hosting a Covid vaccination clinic at Niagara University in the lower level of the Gallagher Center from 2 until 7 p.m. today.
First and second doses will be available as will booster shots. Those who receive the booster will be eligible to receive a free general admission ticket to the Niagara Men’s basketball game against St. Peter's University.
Because Niagara has a full-vaccination policy for attendance at basketball games for those ages 12 and older, only those receiving the booster shot will be eligible for the free game-ticket.
“For a clinic of this duration we should have between 400 and 500 doses available,” said Tracy Fricano Chalmers, Niagara County director of Public Health Planning and Emergency Preparedness. “If we have a line out the door at 7 o’clock, we will stay open until we get done.”
Registration for the event is available at the Niagara County Department of Health website.
Once on the site there is a blue button that leads to COVID-19 vaccination information.
In addition to the Niagara University clinic, two other clinics are scheduled for the remainder of January and can be registered for at that website.
On Wednesday, Jan. 26 there is a clinic at Orleans-Niagara BOCES in Sanborn, and on Monday, Jan. 31 there is a clinic planned for the Lewiston-Porter Central School District in Youngstown.
Walk-ins are also accepted at the clinic. Tip-off for the basketball game is at 7 p.m. in the upper level Gallagher Center.
