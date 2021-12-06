Niagara University’s Levesque Institute for Civic Engagement and its College of Education have teamed up with Old Falls Street USA to transform the Old Falls Street into Candy Cane Story Lane. For the month of December, children and their families can take a self-guided stroll along the path to read Gregg and Evan Spiridellis’ charming story “Are You Grumpy Santa?” On Saturdays, those who answer questions about the story will receive a free treat courtesy of Bryce’s Snack Trailer.
In addition to the story, on Dec. 11 and 12, special events and activities will be featured, including a Books, Balls, and Blocks pop-up for young children at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute from noon until 3 p.m., and a variety of interactive children’s activities and outdoor performances from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Candy Cane Story Lane is sponsored by Niagara University in partnership with Old Falls Street USA, Bryce’s Snack Trailer, the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, and the United Way of Greater Niagara.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.