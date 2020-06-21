The Town of Niagara will begin the process of reopening its town hall on Monday.
It will be open from 9 a.m to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday and closed on Friday. No walk-in traffic will be allowed. Business must be conducted by appointment only.
Entrance to the town hall will be available only through the rear town court doors.
For appointments, residents can call the town hall general number of 297-2150 and then dial the specific department extension.
All visitors must wear a mask, or they will be denied entrance. Visitors will need to pass through a thermal scanner and those with a high temperature will not be admitted.
