TOWN OF NIAGARA — The Niagara Town Board has moved to replace it's long-time police chief with the provisional appointment of the nephew of a former chief and the great-grandson of the town's former constable.
The board voted unanimously at its Tuesday night meeting to appoint current Town Police Captain Craig Guillani as Provisional Police Chief, effective today. The appointment is for a period of not more than 9 months.
The police chief's post in the town is a civil service position and the nine-month window for the provisional appointment is designed to allow the Niagara County Civil Service Commission to schedule an exam for the position. Supervisor Lee Wallace said the town has already requested that the commission set a date for the exam.
"I think all of us want to congratulate Craig on his provisional appointment," Wallace said. "He knows there's a test coming and I'm sure he'll pass it."
Guillani, who will celebrate 20 years on the town police force in February, was smiling broadly after the board acted.
"This is my life-long dream," he said.
The new chief is the great grandson of the town Constable Julius Guillani, who served from the 1950s through the 1960s. He is the nephew of former town Police Chief Gary Guillani, who was Julius Guillani's son.
"It's very emotional for me and my family," Guillani said of the appointment.
Wallace called the appointment a logical choice.
"He is the captain right now and the other officers like him a lot," Wallace said.
Guillani replaces H. James Suitor, who left the town police department to become Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center's director of Public Safety and Emergency Services. Suitor had a 37-year career in law enforcement. He spent 32 years in the Town of Niagara.
"He had been thinking about leaving," Wallace said. "I wish him well in his new endeavor."
Suitor said the Memorial opportunity gave him the perfect opportunity for a career change.
