The Niagara Town Board is poised to give its final approval to plans for a now $550 million Amazon distribution center.
At a Tuesday night work session, none of the board members nor Town Supervisor Lee Wallace raised any questions for Amazon representatives who were in attendance. The board was advised that with recommendations by both the town and Niagara County planning boards and the approval of zoning code variances by the Niagara Zoning Board of Appeals, there were no remaining hurdles for the 3 million square foot, five-story distribution facility set to be built on 216 acres of land at at 8995 Lockport Road, near the Niagara Falls International Airport.
Earlier in the day Tuesday, the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency scheduled a public hearing on Amazon’s request for a package of tax breaks that would total more than $123 million over the next 15 years.
Wallace told reporters, after the work session, that he expected the town board will approved the Amazon project site plan at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday.
“I assume that’s what’s going to happen. (The board) has been pretty unified on this,” Wallace said. “We understand it’s not perfect, but we have to make a decision that’s best for all the town.”
The project has been staunchly opposed by a group of town residents who live in close proximity to the site of the proposed warehouse. Their objections have centered largely on the amount of traffic, first from construction vehicles, and ultimately from tractor-trailers, that the distribution center will create.
Amazon has described the project as a “fulfillment center,” where merchandise, sold and purchased on the online retailer’s website, is trucked in by tractor-trailers and then sent to delivery centers. Delivery centers are where Amazon’s ubiquitous blue vans are filled and prepared for home and business deliveries.
In its application for the project, Amazon projects that the warehouse facility would create up to 1,000 full- and part-time jobs. The preliminary site plan indicates that the facility would have in excess of 50 loading docks and provide parking for close to 500 truck trailers.
Amazon projects 494 tractor-trailers would would come and go at the site daily. The site would also provide more than 1,700 individual parking spaces for employees and visitors.
In response to the concerns of the nearby residents, Amazon modified its original project application to create a plan that calls for four driveways on the warehouse property, with a main entrance at Packard and Lockport roads. Traffic mitigation measures would include the use of Packard Road for inbound trucks only, while outbound trucks would be directed to use Lockport Road.
Amazon has also proposed the widening of nearby roadways and the extensive use of dedicated left and right turning lanes.
Representatives of the giant online retailer have said that the New York State Department of Transportation has given preliminary approval for their proposed traffic mitigation measures.
“The opposition (to the project) has been from the people live in that area,” Wallace said. “But there are a lot of folks in this town who support the project.”
The supervisor said the project will provide the town with a valuable new source of property tax revenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.