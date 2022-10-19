TOWN OF NIAGARA — The town board tabled a resolution at its meeting Tuesday night that called for setting a public hearing on a proposed expansion of the Covanta Environmental Solutions facility on Quarry Road.
“We caught wind of the fact that there was some opposition to (the proposed expansion),” Town Supervisor Lee Wallace said. “The DEC (New York State Department of Environmental Conservation) doesn’t seem to have a problem with (the expansion), and we (the town board) don’t necessarily (oppose it), but we want to be completely above board and transparent about this process.”
Wallace also said that the town and the DEC were checking to make sure that a special use permit for the facility that expired in August and been properly renewed.
There was no indication of when the public hearing might be rescheduled.
The facility expansion calls for the construction of a new 4,200 square foot building to house a drum/tote shredder and a steel-lined, concrete waste solidification pit. Covanta is also asking to increase its facility capacity from 50 tons a day to 200 tons a day and increasing its operating hours by 5 1/2 hours a day.
The company says the extended hours are designed to “allow for additional processing time,” but would not “routinely” involve delivery of waste beyond 5 p.m. during its normal Monday to Saturday opening. The DEC’s public comment period on the issuance of a permit for the project is scheduled to close on Thursday.
“The permit modification for our Covanta Environmental Solutions facility, located on Quarry Road, is intended to improve service offerings to the local communities via increased operating hours and daily volume,” Covanta spokesperson Nicolle Robles said. “There will be little to no material change in the form of non-hazardous industrial waste we receive under this permit.”
Robles offered no comment on where the additional waste would come from. The facility currently accepts non-hazardous industrial and commercial waste for “consolidation, processing and transfer” to authorized off-site disposal or storage operations.
The preliminary site plan for the project has already gained approval from both the Niagara County and Town of Niagara planning boards. The town planning board approval requires that all of the facility’s “hard surface be non-permeable materials to the extent that they’re existing.”
Under questioning by member of the town planning board, at an Oct. 4 meeting, Covanta officials said most of the materials being brought to the facility come from manufacturing operations and “brokers” in New York and Canada. The company also told the town planning board that the expansion would probably double its daily truck traffic from 10 to 20.
Robles said the company is looking to work closely with the town to move the expansion forward.
“Being a good neighbor is important to us, that’s why we have been in active and transparent communications with the Town of Niagara through this process,” Robles said. “This permit modification will have no foreseeable impacts on the nearby community.”
