TOWN OF NIAGARA — The Niagara Town Board has approved a site plan, zoning change and special use permit that will allow Covanta Environmental Solutions to operate for another three years at its Quarry Road site.
The board acted Tuesday night to change the site’s zoning from light to heavy industrial, approved plans to add a roof to a loading dock and OK’d an updated operating permit that will allow the company to continue to operate its liquid waste to fuel facility.
“We’re not expanding the tonnage we’re bring in,” Covanta’s Director of Operations, Ed Hatten told the board members. “We’re just looking to continue doing business as we have for the last 29 years.”
Covanta’s previous operating permits from the state and the town were expiring and the company had previously proposed an expansion of its facility’s capacity. However, in April, Covanta withdrew that plan and replaced it with the loading dock modification and a request for what the company called “minor modifications” to its current permits.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has already approved Covanta’s modified permit renewals for the next ten years. The Niagara Board has originally proposed approving the modified permit renewal for one year, but amended it to three years after Board Member Charles Teixeira said he believed the renewal period should be longer.
The DEC gave them 10,” Teixeira said. “They’ve been operating for 29 years and there’s never been a problem.”
The Quarry Road site has been in operation since 1992. The facility currently accepts non-hazardous industrial and commercial waste for “consolidation, processing and transfer” to authorized off-site disposal or storage operations. That includes transferring processed waste to Covanta’s nearby waste to energy facility in the Falls.
Covanta’s original request for a permit modification was tied to plans for the construction of a new 4,200-square-foot building to house a drum/tote shredder and a steel-lined, concrete waste solidification pit. As part of that project, Covanta sought the DEC’s approval to expand waste capacity at the Quarry Road location from 50 tons a day to 200 tons a day and increase its hours of operation by 5 1/2 hours a day.
Town Supervisor Lee Wallace said he believed that some opposition to the permit renewals was a result of “people listening to the garbage being spewed on social media.”
“They’re just doing what they’ve done for the last 29 years,” Wallace said.
The town board also acted to approved a storm water control facility maintenance agreement with Amazon, in what Wallace called “another step forward” with the internet retail giant’s planned construction of a $550 million distribution facility near the Niagara Falls International Airport.
While the 216 acres of land at 8995 Lockport Road remains largely untouched since the project was approved, Wallace said he remained “absolutely optimistic” that facility would be built.
Amazon has projected that up to 1,000 full- and part-time jobs would be created with the opening of the distribution center. The site plan indicates that the center would have in excess of 50 loading docks and provide parking for close to 500 truck trailers.
The company said 494 tractor-trailers would come and go at the site daily.
The online retailing behemoth has been active in advancing the project since the town board’s site plan approval in July 2022. A month after the town board action, the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency approved a $123 million package of tax breaks for the project.
In March, the New York Power Authority (NYPA) awarded Amazon a nearly 10.7-megawatt allocation of low-cost hydropower from the Niagara Power Project.
