The State Department of Transportation has announced construction work will begin Monday on Niagara Street between Rainbow Boulevard and Second Street and continue for about three months.
The work will reduce the roadway from four lanes to two lanes and make it more pedestrian friendly, according to a release.
Eastbound Niagara Street from Third Street to John B. Daly Boulevard will be reduced from two lanes to one lane. Westbound NY Route 384 (Niagara Street) from John B. Daly Boulevard to Rainbow Boulevard will be reduced to two lanes.
This work is expected to last three months. This work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed in the event of inclement weather.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.
