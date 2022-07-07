Kobans restaurant on Niagara Street will close this week after more than 40 years of business in Niagara Falls.
Longtime owner Marsha Frost said she has entered into an agreement to sell the restaurant building located at 3045 Niagara St. She said the new owners do not intend to continue using it as a restaurant.
The restaurant has been for sale since last August. The owners made the closure official in a message posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page on Wednesday.
“After 42 years of business in Niagara Falls, we will be closing our doors with a heavy heart and lots of memories from our beloved patrons and workers,” the restaurant’s owners announced on their Facebook page.
Frost was 19 years old when she asked her father — who was working as a social studies teacher in the Niagara Falls School District at the time — to help her fulfill her dream of being a cook by buying her a restaurant.
The family purchased the former Gill Creek Inn at 3045 Niagara St. and reopened it under the name Kobans in 1980.
Fans of Kobans still have a chance to enjoy one final meal in the restaurant, which will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and again on Saturday before it shuts down for good.
“We thank all of our patrons and workers whole heartily for all the years of love and support,” the owners said on their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.