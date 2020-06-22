The Niagara County SPCA has teamed up with De Dee’s Dairy in Niagara Falls on a brand new #AdoptAPupInACup campaign to help shelter dogs get adopted and raise money for the animal shelter.
In every “Pup Cup,” (a cup filled with vanilla custard and a dog bone for our four-legged friends) customers will find a stick with a laminated photo of an adoptable dog from the SPCA attached. De Dee’s will also be donating $1 from each “Pup Cup” sold to the animal shelter.
Owners Gary Wilcox, Ryan Wilcox and Bob Urso said De Dee’s Dairywas “Mooved’ to unite with the Niagara County SPCA in finding homes for dogs. The owners and staff are heartfelt about striving for success with this partnership and we truly believe that every animal deserves a loving home, they said in a release.
The idea for the #AdoptAPupInACup campaign came about after the success of Niagara County SPCA’s Pizza + Pups partnership with Just Pizza in Amherst where adoptable dogs are featured on their pizza boxes year-round. Shelter manager Lauren Zaninovich hand-makes the sticks to deliver to De Dee’s throughout the summer in the hopes of getting as many shelter dogs adopted as possible.
“Here at Niagara County SPCA our job is to find the best homes possible for our shelter animals, but we can’t do it alone. Having community partners like De Dee’s Dairy who want to help make a difference in the lives of our shelter pets means the world and we are incredibly grateful for their kindness and generosity. We hope the community enjoys seeing the photos of our adoptable dogs and we encourage those who purchase a ‘Pup Cup’ to share on social media using #AdoptAPupInACup,” said Kimberly LaRussa, director of Community Engagement.
For more information on adoptable animals, visit www.NiagaraSPCA.org or follow Niagara County SPCA and De Dee’s Dairy on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.