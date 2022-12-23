Niagara’s Choice FCU has announced it will be giving account holders a member loyalty payout this month. More than $193,000 will be distributed to the credit union’s 24,000+ members in the form of a bonus dividend and loan interest rebate.
The member loyalty payout was made possible by the outstanding financial performance of the credit union in 2022.
“This loyalty payout is our way of sharing our success with our membership. We wouldn’t be here without them.” said Daniel Keleher, CEO of Niagara’s Choice. “We value their business and thank them for putting their trust in us.”
Niagara’s Choice FCU is a nonprofit financial institution with six branches throughout Niagara and Erie counties. For more information on the credit union visit NiagarasChoice.org.
