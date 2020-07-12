Niagara Riverside Resort open for business

A familiar hotel along the Niagara River has opened its doors as the Niagara Riverside Resort, BW Premier Collection by Best Western.
Overlooking the Niagara River, the Niagara Riverside Resort at 7001 Buffalo Ave. offers views of the river with two waterfront patios for outdoor dining. It features 126 guest rooms and 14 suites all designed for maximum comfort, the modern décor reflects the atmosphere of the hotel’s idyllic location.
“After our recently-completed, multimillion-dollar renovation, we are excited to showcase our beautiful renovated hotel to guests visiting Niagara,” said Faisal Merani, owner of Niagara Riverside Resort. “Whether visiting for business or leisure, travelers staying with us will enjoy the hotel’s beautiful ambiance and first-rate customer service.”
The hotel is ideally located, offering easy access to Niagara Falls State Park, Maid of the Mist, Cave of the Winds, Goat Island, Niagara Parks Botanical Gardens & Butterfly Conservatory, Old Fort Niagara, Niagara Glenn Nature Reserve, Journey Behind the Falls, Whirlpool Rapids, Aquarium of Niagara, Fashion Outlets of Niagara and Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.
Reservations may be booked by calling the hotel directly at 299-0344. Customers can also book their stay by visiting BestWestern.com.
