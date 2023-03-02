The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce is currently in the process of rebranding itself, with changes planned to be revealed this month.
Chamber President Jennifer Pauly said the last time such a rebrand took place was at least 15 years ago, when its current logo was introduced and it changed its name from the Lower Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce.
“It been a long time since we had a strategic plan,” Pauly said, which outlines the priorities the chamber has for the next few years. “Coming out of the last few years with COVID, now is the time to make sure we have a plan for 3 to 5 years out.”
Chamber Chairman of the Board Matt Villnave said they are looking for something that better positions the chamber to serve its members and community, also feeling that the current logo is outdated.
“I’m not sure how that’s supposed to represent a vibrant community,” he said. “I hope the new one gets it right.”
For the rebrand, the chamber has partnered with Riveter Design, an advertising agency out of Buffalo, to help them do research and formulate what their new name could be, with work going on since October. A consultant from Oregon, Kyle Sexton of ChamberThink Strategies, has also been brought in to help give an outside perspective and insight on how to move forward.
As part of the process, the chamber had a six-hour session with Sexton where he presented data from his research in the community to help guide the chamber from the process. That research came from doing polls among chamber members, community members, and doing interviews with people.
As the chamber covers Lewiston and the surrounding towns, different types of members have different needs. Villnave said they want to not take a one-size-fits-all approach and look at issues from the businesses’ level. It is also looking at what it can do to spur economic growth in the area.
“People are looking for more customers and a more vibrant economic situation,” Villnave said.
The events the chamber puts on like Harvest and Hops, the Lewiston Jazz Festival, and Lewiston Christmas Walk will still remain the same, along with its main office remaining in Lewiston.
One thing Villnave hopes the chamber does better is telling the story of who is the doing the chamber’s work. When they would do work, it feels like an invisible hand in the community.
“If you don’t tell your own story, someone else will,” Villnave said. “The rebrand is more in mind with that thinking.”
The chamber’s Board of Directors have to vote on changes to the chamber name and logo, with Villnave hoping everything can be wrapped up internally this month.
