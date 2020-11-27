Officials with the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce say this year, it's more important than ever to shop locally and help support local businesses.
“Our businesses are gearing up for the holiday season and need your support more than ever," Jennifer Pauly, president of the NRRCC, said. "Some of our businesses are offering an extra incentive for you to stop in. Please think about spending your funds locally. Many of our businesses also have online options, delivery or contactless pickup.”
Shop Small/Small Business Saturday is so much more than just another day, Pauly added. It’s a year-round movement that’s all about helping communities thrive, one purchase at a time.
The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce is encouraging everyone to Shop Small with their favorite businesses — it not only boosts local economies, but makes a big difference in communities around the world.
On Saturday, the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce is offering a free $15 River Region gift certificate to the first 75 people who stop by the chamber office at 895 Center Street, Lewiston beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, There's a limit of one per household, and participants must provide contact information for future promotions. There is one catch: The $15 gift certificate is only valid on Saturday at participating businesses. The full listing is available online at www.NiagaraRiverRegion.com.
A list of Small Business Day Member promotions:
• Authentic Paws, 3059 Shenk Road, Sanborn — 10% off product sales of toys and treats in our retail store. 20% off West Paw Products
• Canterbury Place, 547 Center St., Lewiston — Free gift with purchase. We will have $2 off Stonewall Kitchen products with coupon (available at shop) while supplies last.
• Cheri Amour, 522 Center St., Lewiston — Shop all of your favorite name brands with personalized service. www.CheriAmourGifts.com
• Everything Youngstown, 435 Main St., Youngstown — In addition to fresh new products for the holiday shopper, we are offering 50% off all in store gift hand soaps and 25% off Silipint wine glasses along with a free silicon straw with each Silipint tumbler purchase. Surprise gift with each purchase! www.EverythingYoungstown.com
• Inspirations on Canvas, 449 Center St., Lewiston — 10% off all in store purchases (not including purchases of commissioned art or gift certificates). Enter to win one of 5 necklaces or a chance at one grand prize of $50.00 store gift certificate.
• Magnum Opus Massage Therapy, 736 Center St., Lewiston — Sample bottles of aromatherapy of lemon, lavender and peppermint with any membership purchase signup or packages of 4, 5, or 6 sessions.
• The Lewiston Museum - (469 Plain St., Lewiston) A sneak peak of baskets raffled off December 5-6. Items in the gift shop will be ready to fill your gift needs for those "Hungry for the History of Lewiston".
• The Rose Hanger, 480 Center St., Lewiston — 15% off store wide! *Some exclusions may apply. Free Rose Hanger individually packaged cookies from Just Desserts by Aimee (while supplies last) & a raffle to win a $25 The Rose Hanger Gift Card! www.therosehangershop.com
• Soully Created, 744 Center St., Lewiston — Offering 10% off your purchase when you mention Small Business Saturday promotion!
• Warrens Village Hardware, 185 Portage Rd, Lewiston — 10% off Melissa & Doug Toys, Games, Books & Crafts! Open 9am -5pm www.
New this year, Wilson businesses are participating:
• The Cookie Cottage, 257 Young St., Wilson — The Cookie Cottage will be offering a "DIY Christmas Tree Cookie Kit" for sale only on Small Business Saturday and Sunday. For every $3 kit sold, $2 will benefit the Wilson Food Pantry. Each kit will contain an oversized Christmas tree cookie, frosting, sprinkles, and other treats to make a beautiful Christmas tree that will help our community food pantry.
• Deborah Frandina, EdM, MSEd, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson, House of Jacob, Inc. — If you wish to sell your home, I will do a complimentary comparative pricing analysis for you. If you want to buy a home, I will help you to view the properties that are currently available.
• Fat Papa’s, 291 Wilson St., Wilson — Dine in or take out specials: Fish Fry Dinner and Dessert $10, Turkey Club Sub with a milkshake $9, Breakfast Sandwich $4 ($1 going to Wilson Food Pantry), Milkshakes $2.50, Small Ice Cream Cones $1, Soup & Chili Specials
• Hana Center Martial Arts and Yoga — For every $50 in gift certificates purchased, receive $5 free ($100 GC, receive $10, etc.). Introductory Lessons: 4 for $40
• Niagara Wax Works Candle Co. — Buy One Get One Half Off!
• Wilson Antiques & Marketplace, 323 Young St., Wilson — 10% off everything in the store all weekend! For every check in and page like on our Facebook page you can enter to win a $25.00 store gift certificate!
• Wilson Pre-K — Mention Small Business Day and receive a $20 discount on enrollment fees for the 2020/21 school year!
