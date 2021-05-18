With June being only a few weeks away, Niagara Pride, Inc. is busy preparing this year’s calendar of LGBTQ+ Pride Month activities for the Western New York community.
Niagara Pride is launching a one-hour training class entitled LGBTQIA+ Inclusivity Training for Businesses. The class is available online via Zoom. The cost is $25 per business/organization to attend. The training will be offered on a regular basis and interested participants can register by completing the registration form at https://portal.niagarapride.org/training. Topics covered include gender, orientation & identity; what is an ally and why is it important; what is diversity and inclusion; diverse and inclusive marketing; and ways to be an ally. The first training sessions are Sunday, May 23rd at 3 p.m. and Monday, May 24th at 1 p.m.
On June 1, Niagara Pride has teamed up with several community partners to hist five Pride Flag Raising Ceremonies throughout Niagara County. Times and locations are as follows:
• 9 a.m. – ArtPark, near the Main Stage area, 450 4th St., Lewiston
• 10:30 a.m. – Niagara Falls State Park, near the Visitor Center, 332 Prospect St., Niagara Falls
• 11:30 a.m. – Niagara Falls City Hall, 745 Main St., Niagara Falls
• 2 p.m. – North Tonawanda City Hall, 216 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda
• 3:30 p.m. – Lockport City Hall, 1 Locks Plaza, Lockport
Niagara Pride officials say they are incredibly excited about the launch of the inaugural and annual fundraiser event, WNY Shopping With Pride, which will run from Friday June 4 through Saturday June 12. Participating businesses will donate either a percentage of sales made during that time period or make a lump sum donation to Niagara Pride, Inc. This event is an opportunity for Niagara Pride to showcase local LGBTQ+ and ally-owned businesses.
As a non-grant funded organization, Niagara Pride relies on donations to provide services and programming. WNY Shopping With Pride will serve as Niagara Pride’s signature yearly fundraiser event.
This year, more than 30 businesses will be participating in WNY Shopping With Pride, including: Black Sheep Market, Bound and Branch Photography, Buffalo Bitty Bombs, Busy Bee Bookstore, Café 59, Championship Martial Arts, Destination Niagara USA, Fig Tree Patisserie, James.Kreate, Jay Bird Antiques at the Forsyth Tavern, Heavenly Little Bites, K-Shine LLC, Martinsville Soapworks, Mojo Market, Nails Unveiled, Niagara Falls Tourist Homes Association, Pothos Juice Bar, Power City Eatery, Pulp 716 Coffee and Comic, Robin’s $5 Jewelry Shop, Schulze Vineyards & Winery, Shish Kabob Heaven, Soully Created, Spiritually Rooted, Tastefully Simple, The Cheesy Chick Food Truck and Café, The Delightful Octopus, The Holy Grail, The Vegan Grocery Store, Toys from LO and LO’S Arcade Mania, Twin City Massage, Uncle G’s Ice Cream, and Witter’s Sports Bar and Grill.
June will also be the launch date of two new initiatives by the organization. The first will be the release of a Provider Directory which will feature a wide variety of community service providers who offer either LGBTQ+ specific programming and/or offer LGBTQ+ affirming services. The directory will be available as a free community resource on the Niagara Pride website.
Secondly, Niagara Pride is working with Power City Eatery in Niagara Falls to create a Pride Garden. The garden is a way to show the diversity of Niagara County and how the LGBTQ+ community is integrated in the rich tapestry that is Niagara County.
Last but not least, Niagara Pride will also be hosting three more Pride-themed events in June.
• Pride Karaoke Night — June 11: All are welcome to come and sing your favorite songs. A variety of LGBTQ+ pride anthems, both modern and older, will be played and you can bring and sing your own; the event is virtual and a link to the event can be found at the Niagara Pride Facebook site
· Virtual LGBTQ+ Game Night – June 26: this family-friendly event is an opportunity to catch up with old friends, unwind, and play some games over Zoom; the event is virtual and a link to the event can be found at the Niagara Pride Facebook site
• Niagara Falls Pride Illumination and Old Falls Street – June 28: Join Niagara Pride, Niagara Falls State Park, and Old Falls Street in celebrating Pride Month and the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. Participants can walk down the Pride Rainbow decorated street and stop by the “Let’s Fall In Love” Mural for a selfie at the Niagara Pride selfie station. The mural is by Casey Milbrand, the same artist who produced the “Greetings from Buffalo” mural downtown and the “Looking Good” mural on Hertel Avenue. Niagara Falls will be lit up three times in the Pride Rainbow on June 28 at 9, 10 and 11 p.m.
For more information about Niagara Pride or any of the aforementioned events, please visit their website at www.niagarapride.org or email Niagara Pride at info@niagarapride.org or call (716) 298-7656.
