Niagara Pride is partnering with Busy Bee Bookstore in Lockport and other local community agencies to conduct a food drive to benefit Heart, Love and Soul Food Pantry in Niagara Falls and other local food pantries. This year’s food drive is also a fundraising opportunity for Niagara Pride.
Busy Bee Bookstore is teaming up with Niagara Pride this year for the organization’s annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. This year’s twist, the food drive is also a fundraiser event. Busy Bee will be donating 50% of all sales on Nov. 7 to Niagara Pride. Busy Bee will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers can also drop off non-perishable food items that day to Busy Bee.
Growing LGTBQ+ Youth Services (GLYS Western New York, Inc.) in association with Niagara County based high school Gay Straight Alliances (GSAs) will also be collecting food as part this food drive initiative.
Ways the community can donate:
• Drop off non-perishable food items at the Niagara Pride table during the SPIRIT Halloween Drive Thru Trick-or-Treat event from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday at 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Niagara Pride volunteers will be on hand at the event, handing out candy and accepting food donations.
• Stop by Busy Bee Bookstore from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 7.
• Drop off non-perishable food donations to First Unitarian Universalist Church, 639 Main St, Niagara Falls during Sunday services on Oct. 25, Nov. 1, 8 and 15 from 11 a.m. to noon.
• Drop off food items (perishable or non-perishable) or monetary donations to Heart, Love and Soul Food Pantry (939 Ontario Ave., Niagara Falls) between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Niagara Pride asks that when individuals donate at this location, they mention the donation is on behalf of Niagara Pride.
Niagara Pride is Niagara County LGBTQ+ organization, whose mission is to promote visibility of the LGBTQ+ community throughout Niagara County; create safe and welcoming events and meetings for LGBTQ+ individuals, families, and allies, in order to allow for positive socialization that is free of bullying, harassment, and of any negative stigma associated with identifying and being a member of the LGBTQ+ community; and create community partnerships with local organizations to promote the enhancement of mental, physical, social and overall holistic wellbeing of LGBTQ+ individuals in Niagara County and the surrounding areas.
For more information on how to join the group, or participate/volunteer for events, check out their Facebook site or email them at NiagaraPride@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.