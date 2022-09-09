Marie Navarolli Kropp is having an amazing month.
Sunday afternoon, she’s reuniting with friends from her high school band, Heatwave, at the Niagara County Peach Festival for a reunion performance more than 50 years in the making.
Then, later this month in a private ceremony, she’s marrying her “best friend,” who also happens to be world famous comedian Dick Smothers.
Marie met Dick, or Dickie as she calls him, in 2016, while taking an improv class in Sarasota, Florida. Her instructor, who met weekly with the comedian for coffee, invited Marie to join them.
At the time, she just wasn’t interested.
Sure, Dick Smothers was an acclaimed comedian, one half of the Smothers Brothers duo, beloved in the late 1960s for their silly jokes and skits laced with biting political commentary on their popular TV show on CBS.
But In 2016, Marie was a grieving widow of a dozen years, having lost her husband to a long, hard-fought battle with leukemia. “For the 18 years we were married, we fought the good fight and we had an amazing life in between,” she said.
She was taking the improv class to try to get back out into the world. In that frame of mind, eventually, she agreed to meet her instructor and Dick Smothers for coffee.
“From the minute we met it was like the sweetest thing ever,” Marie said recently. “We hit it off really well and we’ve been together ever since.”
Before it got serious, and despite his fame, Dickie still had to meet all the criteria on Marie’s “If I ever marry again” check list.
“I said, number one, you have to own a tuxedo,” she recalled, noting she’d gotten used to dressing up and going to fundraisers with her former husband. “I don’t want to have to argue with a man about putting on a suit.”
He told her that he had seven tuxes, so that wasn’t an issue.
Number two on the list was the guy would have to be funny. Dick’s being a world class comedian handily took care of that requirement.
When she said her next fella would have to love to dance, he told her he’d been taking ballroom dancing lessons. Plus, he plays golf, which was the fourth requirement.
Checklist complete, they began to talk about a life together.
Still, sometimes Marie can’t quite believe she’s marrying a man she used to watch on TV with her parents when she was a girl.
The Smothers Brothers show was in its fourth season in 1969 when President Richard Nixon called CBS and told them to tone down the brothers’ commentaries about racism, the Vietnam War, freedom of speech and other hot button topics. When the brothers refused, they were fired and the show was abruptly cancelled. Later, the brothers sued the network for breech of contract and won, yet it was a dark victory because the trajectory of their success waned. But some have never forgotten the path they forged.
“They were fired for standing up for their rights. Today every comedian appreciates them,” Marie said.
With Marie’s encouragement, Dick and Tom are performing together again, despite being 84 and 85 respectively.
It started at a fundraiser for her Florida improv group, when Dick had agreed to do a Q&A onstage, and at Marie’s invitation, Tom flew into town to surprise his brother.
As Dick sat onstage, talking about the Smothers Brothers, Marie was in the audience sitting next to Tom. She had a microphone ready to go in her purse, in case Tom felt a need to join in.
And that’s exactly what happened.
When Dick was asked by the host whether there was any sibling rivalry, Tom couldn’t help himself.
“He grabbed the mic I had and said ‘Mom always like you best,’” she laughed. It was a favorite line of their fans, she said, and suddenly both brothers were part of the show.
From there, the pair began performing together again in small venues. They were inducted into the Jamestown National Comedy Center two years ago and afterward,, they’d planned a show at the Chautauqua Institute.
Marie says the brothers were stunned when 4,000 people stood and cheered as they came through the door.
“One thing led to another and they just finished eight shows in June,” she said. The brothers do a one hour show with clips from their past and commentary from their present. A new series of shows are planned starting in January, including a show at the Bear’s Den in the Seneca Niagara Casino, on an undetermined date. They’re also going to be featured on an upcoming edition of CBS Sunday Morning, the same network that rejected their gifts 50 years ago.
Since then, Marie and Dick have moved to the Niagara region to be with Marie’s large extended family, enjoying the region and especially Lewiston.
“He loves the small town feel,” she said of Dickie. “We both do.”
Whatever happens going forward, Marie says she will always be the girl from Niagara Falls.
‘I’m still that girl from 15th and Pine, where you worked hard, played hard and respect people,” she said, “and that’s how I’m going forward."
