The Niagara Ministerial Council is presenting a special three-night, online live event “3 Days of Prayer, Praise, and Worship.” Beginning on Monday and proceeding through Wednesday, the event will be streamed on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/NFMinisterialCouncil.
Each night will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will feature music, prayer, and messages of hope from members of the Niagara Ministerial Council, as well as other guests from the city and around the region. The final night of the service will feature keynote speaker Bishop Paul S. Morton Sr., from Atlanta.
Along with the music, prayer, and worship, on Monday the council will welcome Shirley Hamilton of the NAACP, and on Tuesday will feature Karla Thomas of the Community Health Center. Each will provide important information for the community. On Wednesday night, Mayor Robert Restaino will be welcomed to address the community just before Bishop Morton provides the closing keynote message for the event.
“As a faith leader in Niagara Falls, we know that our community is struggling,” said Rev. Craig Pridgen, president of the Niagara Ministerial Council. “Some are struggling with isolation. Some with financial hard times. Some with hunger. Some with illness and the tragic deaths of loved ones. We wanted to provide something special to lift people’s spirits and bring some hope, solace, and information to the community. Our neighbors are hurting, and we want to be there for them with something special.”
“All of us have been adjusting to a new reality in our work as ministers,” added the Rev. Raymond Allen, pastor of Niagara Falls’ Bethany Missionary Baptist Church. “We’re preaching and teaching online and talking to members on the phone. Very rarely are we able to be with them in person, and then from six feet apart! So while these measures need to continue for the safety of our communities, things like this three-day event are just one more way we can give some hope to our neighbors.”
Throughout the event, viewers will have the opportunity to make donations for the purchase of masks that will be distributed by the council on Saturday. On that day, from noon to 2 p.m. at True Bethel Baptist Church, 1112 South Ave., the council will distribute masks. The giveaway is co-sponsored by Congressman Brian Higgins and Mayor Restaino. The council will also be providing printed information about where individuals can find other resources and help.
The live streamed event and mask giveaway are not all the council has been doing for the community with spiritual and practical support. Since mid-March, the council has been partnering with Community Missions in Niagara Falls to bring hope through daily reflections and links to online worship and spiritual resources posted on HopeForNiagara.org and www.Facebook.com/HopeForNiagara. Contributions to the site and links to online worship and resources from all faith traditions are welcome. Use the contact page on the website to get content submission information.
Monday and Tuesday of the “3 Days of Prayer, Praise and Worship” event each have a different theme: Monday – “Spiritual Healing”, Tuesday – “Physical and Mental Healing”. Wednesday will bring together the experience and culminate with the Keynote message from Bishop Morton.
“We hope that the whole community will take advantage of this live online opportunity,” Said Rev. Joyce Sconiers, associate pastor of Chosen Fellowship, VOH Center. “Whether you join us or not, the Ministerial Council wants you to know that our members care for you, love you all, and are there to help in whatever ways we can manage to in these difficult times. And most of all we want you to know that God loves you and is truly with you in whatever you may be facing.”
