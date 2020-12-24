Lions

On Saturday, the Town of Niagara Lions and Lioness Clubs hosted a Wreaths Across America Ceremony at the Witmer Cemetery in the town. 

On Saturday, the Town of Niagara Lions and Lioness Clubs hosted a Wreaths Across America Ceremony at the Witmer Cemetery in the town.

The annual ceremony is performed to remember the men and women who served our country; to honor our military and their families as well as to teach children about our freedom and those who protect it.

Pictured is Lion John Teixeira placing a wreath at the final resting place of Civil War Veteran George Martin.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you