Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County, said the state needs to make a dramatic turn from its current direction.
“Democrat One-Party Rule has been nothing short of a disaster for New York State,” Ortt said. “From escalating taxes to blatant pro-criminal policies and extreme government overreach, it’s become harder than ever to live in our communities — something reflected in the growing exodus of our fellow New Yorkers. It’s more vital than ever, for them, that we take back our state from out-of-touch politicians and restore some sanity and common sense to our government.”
•••
Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, applauded Hochul for what he called an impressive speech.
“Gov. Hochul gave a State of the State as it should be given,” Morinello said.”It was not a dog and pony show but a very direct presentation of the past and her vision for the future. I was pleased she mentioned Niagara Falls and the need for establishing and strengthening Niagara Falls and the Erie Canal, which are established tourist destinations. I hope she remains a moderate as her history shows she is.”
•••
Assemblyman Mike Norris, R-Lockport, said that it was “truly refreshing” that a governor who is from Western New York addressed the Legislature for the first time in over a century.
“I was pleased to see Gov. Hochul call for term limits for statewide elected officials and changes to the state ethics board,” Norris said. “We need to address these proposals immediately in order to restore trust in our state government. However, I remain concerned about her progressive agenda being put forth and the lack of any real effort on her part to repeal these dangerous “bail reforms” measures that have made our communities less safe. It’s time we get back to the basics and prioritize what is important to New Yorkers and to turn around our economy.”
