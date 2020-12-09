LOCKPORT — Niagara Hospice's annual Light-a-Life event is going virtual this year.
Representatives from the local hospice organization, which normally hosts an in-person Light-a-Life memorial service in December on its campus at 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, announced this week that, due to social distancing measures amid the pandemic, there will be an online alternative for the community to still honor their loved ones while supporting hospice services during the holiday season.
This year, Niagara Hospice is giving the community a chance to dedicate a light on its virtual “Tree of Remembrance” website at http://www.visufund.com/niagarahospice." VisuFund.com/NiagaraHospice.
For a donation, individuals and families can place a light or lights with their loved one’s name, photo and a special message on the tree. Each dedication and donation helps sustain Niagara Hospice’s mission of providing expert end-of-life care and support for patients, families and caregivers across Niagara County during a terminal illness.
“The Light-a-Life event is a special service that we traditionally hold in December. It’s not just for those families that have experienced care and support from Niagara Hospice, but it also for the entire community and anyone who has ever felt the grief of bereavement,” said Allison Bolt, special events coordinator for Niagara Hospice. “We wanted to do an online version since this year’s holiday season will be challenging while still stirring up a range of emotions, including joy, stress and sadness. For people navigating the holidays without loved ones, this time of year can be even more difficult. We hope that our virtual Tree of Remembrance can help uplift people’s spirits and connect them with other people’s messages during this time of social distancing."
For more information, visit http://www.NiagaraHospice.org, NiagaraHospice.org or call 716-HOSPICE or 716-439-4417.
