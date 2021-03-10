Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.