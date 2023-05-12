The Niagara History Center is seeking volunteer museum docents to conduct tours of its five historic structures at 215 Niagara St. The tour takers are fourth-grade students. Exhibits include Native American history, pioneer settlement, modes of transportation, agriculture and trades, the Civil War and a restored land and law office.
Requirements include availability on weekdays during school hours (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and a background check. Tours usually last about 1-1/2 hours.
The invitation is out to college students, retirees and anyone who's interested in local history to learn more about Niagara County's diverse heritage and then share their knowledge with children. Prospective docents receive a manual with information about the exhibits and local history, get in-person training at the History Center, and shadow veteran docents on tours before going on their own.
An introductory training session is slated for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 23. Additional sessions will then be scheduled.
To express an interest, contact education coordinator Ann Marie Linnabery at 716-434-7433 or annmarie@niagarahistory.org.
