“Veterans are not broke, they don’t need you to fix them, they just need to be heard and understood”
— Joel Smith, director of Psychological Health, 914th Air Refueling Wing.
•••
Niagara Gospel Mission, 1317 Portage Road, hosted its first symposium on homelessness amongst veterans in Niagara Falls.
On Nov. 30, the Niagara Gospel Mission invited local government leaders, veterans organizations, community groups, pastors, law enforcement and military members to take place in their first Symposium on Homelessness with an emphasis on the homeless veterans here in Niagara Falls and the difficulties transitioning out of the military.
Speakers from different eras of warfighting discussed how the reception of soldiers had changed from Vietnam to now. “We went and fought for our country and when we got home we got treated like the enemy by our fellow citizens and the government.” said Don MacSwan. “I isolated and only wanted to hang out with other Vietnam veterans after that.”
The main speaker was Joel Smith, director of Psychological Health for the 914th Air Refueling Wing.
“Your veteran is different after war, and that’s ok. The veterans that come to the Niagara Gospel Mission just like any other veteran are not broke, they don’t need you to fix them. They just need to be heard and understood.”
Smith’s presentation had a lot of those in attendance very grateful as they now better understand the veterans in their families and those that they employ.
“The Niagara Gospel Mission is proud to host this event and bring everyone together for the purpose of helping veterans. We will not solve veteran homelessness by ourselves, we want and need the support of the community,” said John Cooper Jr., director of development for the Niagara Gospel Mission.
