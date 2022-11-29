Niagara Gospel Mission gave out more than 1,200 meals to the people in need in the city of Niagara Falls.
The Niagara Gospel Mission had a busy Thanksgiving Eve and Thanksgiving Day, preparing and handing out over 1,200 pre-packaged Thanksgiving meals to people in need in the city of Niagara Falls.
Around 100 volunteers showed up and were assigned different roles for the Feed the Falls event. On Wednesday night, volunteers cut pies and packaged rolls while children colored the bags where the food would be packaged for families. Thanksgiving morning, more volunteers came in starting at 7 a.m. to warm up the turkeys, corn, gravy, stuffing and mashed potatoes. After the meals were prepared, another group of volunteers came in to drive the meals to families who had called ahead and asked for a meal.
“It was such an encouragement to see all the volunteers that came out Wednesday night and Thanksgiving morning to help share the love of Christ and a hot meal with their neighbors in need,” Tom McLaughlin, executive director, said.
The Niagara Gospel Mission also packaged individual meals for the Niagara Falls police department and fire department, along with security forces at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station which all had people on duty away from their families on Thanksgiving Day keeping us safe.
“In Niagara Falls one thing we do not lack is love for our neighbors. I was always taught that hard work and giving back to those in need was part of life here in this city, and I’m glad to see that that hasn’t changed.” John Cooper Jr, director of development.
Niagara Gospel Mission, on Portage Avenue, is a nonprofit providing services to the homeless and poor. Visit niagaragospemission.org to learn more about current services and plans to develop services for homeless women.
