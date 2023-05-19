Mental health and homelessness will be the topics of discussion during an upcoming symposium being coordinated by the Niagara Gospel Mission.
The mission's second annual symposium, to be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the men's homeless shelter at 1317 Portage Road in Niagara Falls, will focus on mental health and homelessness in the city and potential solutions to these issues.
“There Is no doubt that our city, state, and nation are in a mental health crisis, and we see it every day with the guests that come to us," said John Cooper Jr., director of development for the gospel mission. "We cannot solve the problem alone; it is going to take all of us and this will be the first step to making that happen."
“This is an all-hands-on-deck effort for the soul and health of our city, we cannot do it alone," Cooper added. “We want to bring everyone together for a time of learning and interaction around how we can best help the people who are suffering in our city.”
The event will feature Daniel Berger, pastor of Faith Fellowship Church in Clarence, a university professor, a biblical phenomenologist and the author of 12 books on history, philosophy.
"If you have watched the news lately you cannot help but realize that our nation, state, and city are dealing with the struggle of mental health," Cooper said. "We deal with it every day with the homeless population that comes to us. Like everyone else, we are trying to figure out the best way to help those who are in need and work towards a solution to this problem."
The symposium is free and will have catered snacks by Natural Link in Lewiston.
People are unable to the entire event are welcome to stop in and leave as needed.
Individuals who would like to RSVP can do so by emailing jcooper@niagaragrm.org or calling (716) 205-8805.
Niagara Gospel Mission is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit providing services to the homeless and poor. Visit niagaragospemission.org to learn more about current services and plans to develop services for homeless women.
