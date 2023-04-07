Niagara Gospel Mission holding fundraising event
The Niagara Gospel Mission, located at 1317 Portage Road in Niagara Falls, will hold a fundraising brunch on April 29 at Banchetti by Rizzo, 550 N. French Road, Buffalo.
Supporters of the men’s homeless shelter in the Falls are holding the event as a way to say thank you to the community for assisting the organization with its services.
“When people tell me about the good work we are doing here, I remind them that they are actually doing the work through us. I thank everyone for their support,” said John Cooper, Jr., the mission’s director of development.
In 2022, Niagara Gospel Mission served 13,803 nutritious meals, served 3,415 unduplicated individuals and family members, provided 29,330 nights of shelter and served 2,500 meals to the community through the Feed the Falls event.
The shelter also helped 25 men obtain housing and 100 men find employment.
“Everywhere you go, you see a ‘help wanted’ sign. We encourage our men once they are able to go out and work. I couldn’t be prouder of what they have done,” said Tom McLaughlin, the mission’s executive director.
Niagara Gospel Mission is a Christian organization, and spiritual recovery is the core of its ministry. There were 572 Bible classes in 2022 along with 937 Gospel presentations.
“When men start recovering spiritually, they make longer and more lasting strides in their addiction recovery, and other problems they may have,” said Cooper.
Visit niagaragospelmission.org to reserve a seat for the fundraising event and to support the organization’s work.
Pennesi named women’s health director at NFMMC
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center recently announced the appointment of Anna Pennesi, MS, RN, RNC-OB, as its new women’s health director.
With more than 13 years of nursing experience, including labor and delivery, postpartum, antepartum, and neonatal care, Pennesi brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role, NFMMC said in a statement.
Pennesi has been a valued member of NFMMC since 2009, most recently serving as a registered nurse in the labor and delivery department. Additionally, Pennesi has taught as a clinical instructor at Niagara County Community College, Niagara University, Trocaire, and the University at Buffalo.
A graduate of Niagara University, Pennesi received a bachelor’s in nursing before going on to earn her master’s degree in nursing administration and leadership from Empire State University. She has also received numerous certifications, including inpatient obstetric nursing from NCC Education.
