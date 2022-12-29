A stairway project at the Niagara Gorge is one of nine projects and an individual recognized with 2022 New York State Historic Preservation Awards.
Receiving the Excellence in OPRHP Project Achievement Award, the Niagara River Gorge Access Stairway Rehabilitation Projects at Devil’s Hole and Whirlpool state parks were cited for blending historic preservation with utility and respecting the historic stone stair design while prioritizing safety improvements.
Other projects highlighted with this year’s awards include a community-led establishment of a historic district in Chautauqua County, transformational design of historic garden space in Westchester County, and the completed restoration of a historic pier in New York City.
“Preserving notable landmarks across New York allows us to celebrate our shared history and honor our collective past,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “I congratulate this year’s recipients on their efforts to capitalize on our historic and cultural resources to build a brighter future for our state.”
Created in 1980, the State Historic Preservation Awards are presented by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation each year to honor excellence in the protection and revitalization of historic and cultural resources.
New York State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said, “Historic preservation is collaborative work and we welcome the opportunity to recognize projects that harness the energy and demonstrate the remarkable potential of historic preservation. We are proud to be an active partner on projects throughout New York State and congratulate all of the individuals and groups who make preservation possible. Their extraordinary efforts and creative visions are inspirational and have positive, long-lasting effects in our communities.”
This year’s other 2022 State Historic Preservation Awards recipients are:
• Cynthia Howk — Outstanding Contributions to Historic Preservation
• East Harlem South/ El Barrio Reconnaissance Level Survey, New York City, New York County — Excellence in Historic Preservation Documentation
• F.R. Bain House, Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County — Excellence in Historic Building Rehabilitation
• Historic Bridge Rehabilitation Projects, Wayne and Wyoming counties — Excellence in Historic Preservation Consultation
• Jay Estate Gardens, Jay Heritage Center, Rye, Westchester County — Excellence in Nonprofit Achievement
• Lily Dale Assembly Historic District, Lily Dale, Chautauqua County — Excellence in Community Achievement
• Old Snell Hall, Potsdam, St. Lawrence County — Excellence in Historic Building Rehabilitation
• Pier 57, New York City, New York County — Excellence in Historic Building Rehabilitation
• T Building, Queens, Queens County — Excellence in Historic Building Rehabilitation
The mission of the New York State Division for Historic Preservation (DHP) is to create meaningful connections to the dynamic history of the state for all residents and visitors and the Division is committed to protecting historic and cultural resources. Part of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the DHP strives to raise awareness of the value of historic places for future generations and to expand the complex narratives in order to tell a more complete story that represents the diversity of the state’s people, both past and present.
